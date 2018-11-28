News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Show news feed
EU ambassador: Armenia can be proud of its developed institute of Human Rights Defender
EU ambassador: Armenia can be proud of its developed institute of Human Rights Defender
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia can be proud of its developed institute of Human Rights Defender.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, on Wednesday noted about the above-said at a conference on prevention of torture.

The EU diplomat said that, from their viewpoint, the Ombudsman’s institute in Armenia was a good example for other countries, and Armenia had an advanced respective track-record which it can share with partners.

At the same time he stressed that new Armenia should be engaged in human rights, and that these refer to the true representatives of society.

In addition, Ambassador Świtalski confirmed his readiness for relevant joint work.

And noting the importance of solving all criminal cases in Armenia, the EU envoy underscored the fact that the Armenian government had agreed to install video cameras at police stations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU urges US to join WTO reform
“Lots of countries in the world are backing this…
EU, Armenia agree to consider in due course the opening of visa-liberalisation dialogue
EU and Armenia held first meeting of the Partnership Committee…
 EU-Armenia Partnership Committee holds first meeting on CEPA
The future of EU-Armenia relations in the framework of CEPA is being discussed...
 Brexit: EU leaders back Theresa May's deal in Brussels
Unanimous support was given to the terms of a voluminous draft withdrawal treaty, covering citizens’ rights...
 EU, UK will remain allies, partners and friends after Brexit
Now it is time for everybody to take their responsibility...
 Theresa May arrives in Brussels for Brexit summit
May held a meeting with the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news