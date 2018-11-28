EU ambassador: Armenia can be proud of its developed institute of Human Rights Defender

YEREVAN. – Armenia can be proud of its developed institute of Human Rights Defender.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, on Wednesday noted about the above-said at a conference on prevention of torture.

The EU diplomat said that, from their viewpoint, the Ombudsman’s institute in Armenia was a good example for other countries, and Armenia had an advanced respective track-record which it can share with partners.

At the same time he stressed that new Armenia should be engaged in human rights, and that these refer to the true representatives of society.

In addition, Ambassador Świtalski confirmed his readiness for relevant joint work.

And noting the importance of solving all criminal cases in Armenia, the EU envoy underscored the fact that the Armenian government had agreed to install video cameras at police stations.