UN chief willing to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is willing to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he attends the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, Guterres said on Wednesday, as the U.N. chief seeks an end to the war in Yemen, Reuters reported.

“I think we are close to (creating) the conditions for the possibility for (Yemen) peace talks to start. And of course Saudi Arabia is absolutely crucial for that purpose, and I’m ready to discuss it with the crown prince or with any other Saudi officials because I believe it is a very important objective at the present moment,” Guterres told reporters.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
