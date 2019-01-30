LA City Attorney: I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Armenian community

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer called to teach kids that they are one community and to teach the adults that the Armenian Genocide happened.
Speaking during a press conference following the hate incident when Turkish flags were hung at two Armenian schools, Feuer said the Armenian Genocide survivors view the placement of Turkish flag as an assault, particularly when the Turkish government refuses to recognize the Genocide.
Feuer tweeted he is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Armenian community.
“Because when anyone tries to divide communities, we need to stand together and say we won't allow it to happen,” he said.