Pashinyan comments on visa liberalization issue

Armenia should be more and more attractive for its citizens, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, referring to the issue of visa liberalization.

“We have discussed also the issue of visa facilitation. In this sense it’s very important that Armenia becomes more and more attractive for its own citizens. I am glad to record that for the first time during years the number of the citizens returning to Armenia in 2018 was much more than the number of those who left the country. We have to implement institutional reforms in our country so that Armenia is not viewed as a country supplying refugees”, PM Pashinyan said. He emphasized that the developments of this year show that Armenia moves in that direction and moves confidently.

“Of course I hope we will create more favorable conditions for recording success in visa liberalization with the EU, and I think it’s time for us to think about starting negotiation on that issue”, Pashinyan said.