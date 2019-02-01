News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 01
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Pashinyan comments on visa liberalization issue
Pashinyan comments on visa liberalization issue
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia should be more and more attractive for its citizens, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, referring to the issue of visa liberalization.

“We have discussed also the issue of visa facilitation. In this sense it’s very important that Armenia becomes more and more attractive for its own citizens. I am glad to record that for the first time during years the number of the citizens returning to Armenia in 2018 was much more than the number of those who left the country. We have to implement institutional reforms in our country so that Armenia is not viewed as a country supplying refugees”, PM Pashinyan said. He emphasized that the developments of this year show that Armenia moves in that direction and moves confidently.

“Of course I hope we will create more favorable conditions for recording success in visa liberalization with the EU, and I think it’s time for us to think about starting negotiation on that issue”, Pashinyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Parliament speaker, Czech Ambassador discuss visa simplification between Armenia-EU
Highlighting the close cooperation of Armenian, Czech delegations at international platforms...
 Armen Ashotyan: Germany may ratify Armenia-EU agreement by May
Vice-chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) explained why an RPA delegation is in Germany these days…
 EU agrees to lead international contact group on Venezuela crisis
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said...
 EU's top diplomat: Venezuelan authorities must release foreign journalists
“There is a clear call from my side to release immediately your colleagues in Caracas...
 Italy’s economy falls into recession
Italy’s economic growth fell by 0.2% in the last quarter of 2018…
 EU's Juncker tells Britain's May: Brexit deal won't be renegotiated
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos