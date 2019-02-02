Harms: Armenia is also a very interesting example in terms of economy

As part of the official visit to Germany, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting February 1 with representatives of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations (OAOEV) and leading German companies, Pashinyan’s office said.

Executive Director of German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Michael Harms welcomed the Armenian PM on behalf the committee and said: “I congratulate you on the decisive victory in the parliamentary election and the definite mandate that the people of Armenia have given you. We welcome your program of reforms.

Our agenda regarding Armenia is very ambitious. We will visit Armenia with a large economic delegation in April. Today, we will sign a letter of intent, which concerns one of Armenia’s priorities – information technologies.

Armenia is also a very interesting example in terms of economy, as a country that is simultaneously integrating with both the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union. This raises the investment appeal of Armenia”.

Thanking for the remarks, Pashinyan attached importance to the meeting with the German economic community and presented Armenia’s economic agenda.

“An important segment of our upcoming agenda relates to the very economy, because political changes have created opportunities for economic changes. We want to make serious changes in the Armenian economy’s structure. We are planning to raise our standards in the mining sector and make Informational and High Technologies the locomotive in the economic structure,” the PM said.

Pashinyan presented the investment opportunities in Armenia and said that there are no obstacles for investments in any sector. “The right to property in Armenia is guaranteed and protected. Our message is the following – you are exempt from all possible corruption obligations that existed in the past. We have the same attitude for all investors and we tell them: come to Armenia, invest, get rich and enrich,” the Armenian PM said.

Representatives of leading German companies noted that they have visited Armenia recently and noted that the democratic changes have created a positive atmosphere in the country – the investment appeal has increased, and interest of foreign investors has also increased.

A letter of intent was signed at the end of the meeting on cooperation between Armenian and German business associations in the IT sector.