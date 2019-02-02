News
Saturday
February 02
News
German media: Armenian criminals are operating throughout Germany
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The federal government of Germany has confirmed that the Armenian criminals are operating in throughout the country. This is evidenced by the response of the federal government to the inquiry by the left in the Bundestag.

 Thus, the government confirms the German media reports that the Armenian “thieves in law” are likely to operate throughout the country, since, according to the police, 14 criminal cases against 42 people have been opened, Der Tagesspiegel reported.

The publication notes that it was not the most convenient time for the document, since Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was on a visit to Germany and was holding meetings with the German leadership.

The Armenian mafia members are suspected of money laundering, violence, fraud and crimes against property. Only one of them has been charged so far. The article also notes that law enforcement officers found a connection between the Italian and Armenian mafia.

Last November Der Spiegel newspaper reported about the activities of the Armenian mafia. Later German media said the police of the Federal Land of Thüringer arrested two suspected members of the Armenian mafia.
