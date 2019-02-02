News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 02
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Drought threatens thousands of flamingo chicks in South Africa
Drought threatens thousands of flamingo chicks in South Africa
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Rescuers are moving hundreds of dehydrated Lesser Flamingo chicks from their breeding ground at a drought-stricken South African dam to a bird sanctuary in Cape Town, to save them from death by starvation and lack of water, Reuters reported.

Their birthplace, Kamfers Dam in the Northern Cape, is one of only three breeding grounds for the famously pink birds in Southern Africa, the other two being in Namibia and Botswana, according to researcher Katta Ludynia.
The rescued chicks take three to four months to fledge, and it is not yet clear whether they will eventually be released back into the wild in Cape Town or transported back hundreds of miles to their home in Kimberley, she said.

“There are still several thousand birds breeding in the dam in areas that still have water,” said Katta Ludynia, research manager at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).

“It now depends on the water levels whether these birds will pull through.”

Ludynia said the sanctuary was caring for around 550 chicks, most of them dehydrated when they first arrived on Monday after being abandoned by parents who went off in search of food.

The chicks are being moved to the sanctuary by plane and road.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
First record of wintering Spur-winged Plovers in Armenia (PHOTOS)
For the first time in the history of observations, a pair of the Plovers was registered staying in the country during winter…
 Crocodile dies in Yerevan zoo
The reasons are still unclear...
 Yerevan Zoo lions have “royal” cages
New cages, which provide better conditions for lions, bears and wolves, were unveiled…
 78 crocodiles escape from China farm
The crocodiles escaped as infants so don't pose a threat to any humans…
 New deep-sea monsters discovered off Australian coast (PHOTOS)
More than one third of the invertebrates and some of the fishes found during the expedition are completely new to science...
 Goat born without eyes and human like lips
Locals urged him to abandon the deformed kid...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos