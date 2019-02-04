Lawyer: We are not aware whether Serzh Sargsyan was interrogated over March 1 case or not

YEREVAN.- We are not aware whether third president Serzh Sargsyan was interrogated over March 1 case or not, Hayk Alumyan, an attorney of Armenia's second President, told reporters at the Court of Appeal.
According to him, even if Serzh Sargsyan was interrogated over the March 1 case, they were not represented in the Kocharyan case.
According to Alumyan, many of the testimonies presented by the investigator in court were given by high-ranking officers during interrogations.
Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan—along with several other former officials—has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.