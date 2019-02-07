Armenia official: We have to do everything to make society sense change in quality of life

YEREVAN. – We have to do everything so that each and every member of society senses a change in the quality of life, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Thursday told reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

He noted the abovementioned when asked whether the Armenian society will sense a change in the quality of life, by the end of the current year.

“To do such that everyone will equally sense that change is probably more like a wish than it’s actually possible to achieve it,” the minister said. “But at least the perception that it’s happening equitably, and if someone has sensed [it] to a less degree, has its share there; I believe this must be achieved.”