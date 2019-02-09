News
Armenia MP: “Nostradamusism” is impermissible in Karabakh conflict settlement matter
Armenia MP: “Nostradamusism” is impermissible in Karabakh conflict settlement matter
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – “Nostradamusism” is impermissible in the matter of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict. 

Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction at the National Assembly, told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The MP explained that she prefers not to engage in “fortune telling” regarding this matter.

“There is official information, as well as the [Armenian] prime minister’s statement that, at present, there is no content discussion with the Karabakh issue; I’m inclined to believe in these statements,” Zohrabyan added. “I believe it’s expedient to accept as a basis [PM] Nikol Pashinyan’s word that has been said within the framework of the meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
