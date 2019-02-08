News
Pashinyan: One of most important processes in Armenia in recent months is signs of revival of vocational education
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – One of the most important processes taking place in Armenia in recent months is the signs of revival of vocational education, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in a Facebook post.

“Through the government’s mediation and encouragement, dozens of private companies are signing contracts with [Armenia’s] state-run colleges, regarding preparing specialists for them,” Pashinyan added. “Thus, the private sector assumes a very specific interest in making investments in the educational system [of Armenia].

“The most joyous is that this process is going on in the [country’s] provinces, too.

“I call on all private companies to closely collaborate with the Ministry of ES [Education and Science], the government, to expand this extremely positive process.”
