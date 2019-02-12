Armenia’s Defense Minister: There are great perspectives for Cypriot-Armenian cooperation in defense sector

YEREVAN. -- The cooperation between Cyprus and Armenia is hinged on the perennial friendship between the two nations and mutual willingness, and there are great perspectives for this cooperation. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan said during a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart Savvas Angelides.
According to Tonoyan, there is a serious legal ground for the cooperation, there are annual plans, and another annual plan was signed today.
The ministers discussed cooperation in the defense sector and the opportunities for expansion of that cooperation.
“Two other documents were signed for exchange of information related to the situation created in the Middle East. Another area is the organizing of compulsory military service. Cypriot is one of the few EU member states that maintains such a system, and it would like to share its experience with Armenia,” Tonoyan said.
The parties intend to continue cooperation to prepare military servicemen and hold military drills. They recorded the high level of political relations and affirmed their common approaches to international issues.
In his turn, Cyprus’s Minister of Defense highlighted the great potential for development of the relations and the fact that the two countries share common interests in regard to regional issues.
“Cyprus has a large Armenian community that is represented in the Parliament of Cyprus. Armenian is recognized as a minority language. Thus, the friendship between Cyprus and Armenia is growing stronger. I hope I have the opportunity to learn Armenian soon,” the minister said.
There are 15 actions included in the plan for the year 2019.