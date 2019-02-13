Armenia PM: Tax payments have increased

YEREVAN. – In many cases, taxes are put so that later they are lowered, with corruption schemes. But once we closed the corruption scheme, tax payments have increased.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said the abovementioned at the National Assembly debates on the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

He stressed that, at present, the government was at the phase of amending the tax law, and that it invites everyone to respective debates.

“But we are saying: Don’t deceive us!” Pashinyan added, in particular.