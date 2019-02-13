News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Tax payments have increased
Armenia PM: Tax payments have increased
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In many cases, taxes are put so that later they are lowered, with corruption schemes. But once we closed the corruption scheme, tax payments have increased.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said the abovementioned at the National Assembly debates on the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

He stressed that, at present, the government was at the phase of amending the tax law, and that it invites everyone to respective debates.

“But we are saying: Don’t deceive us!” Pashinyan added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
MP: More facts in Pashinyan's speech rather than in his program
If you believe the program has to be short, and people trust you...
 Armenia attorneys’ and accountants’ income will not be taxed
As per the PM, this is because the State Revenue Committee currently does not have a corresponding program assurance to be able to implement this tax administration…
 PM: Armenia government considering mechanism for property confiscation without indictment
“We have grounds that this is considered a normal practice in the European Court of Human Rights’ positions in the fight against corruption,” Pashinyan said…
 Armenia government to promote briquette production
With the help of a loan policy…
 Premier: Economic revolution should fund Armenia banking system
And the government will help so that interest rates on bank loans be as low as possible…
 PM: There are major problems in Armenia migration
Including in job placement of foreigners…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos