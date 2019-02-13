Armenia PM lauds parliamentary system of government

YEREVAN. – I like the parliamentary model of the system of governance, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said at the National Assembly debates on the five-year program of the Government of Armenia, and added that this system of government should be maintained.
At the same time, Pashinyan noted that the parliament has a very important function of oversight which, in his view, enables to increase the productivity of the activities by the PM and the government. As per the premier, the head of a government should be interested in this fact.
In addition, Nikol Pashinyan assured that he likes it when the government representatives present before the MPs an account of the work they have performed, and are often harshly criticized by these lawmakers.