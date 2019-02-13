News
OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – OSCE monitoring without conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the east of Talish village of the Martakert region, on February 13, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic),

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
