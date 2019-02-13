PM: There are major problems in Armenia migration

YEREVAN. – There are major problems in the migration domain in Armenia, including in job placement of foreigners.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday stated about the aforementioned at the National Assembly debates on the five-year program of the government.

“A practice of hiring foreigners to work exists in Armenia,” the PM said. “A quite large number of foreigners have been permitted to work in the construction sector, in one of the provinces of Armenia. At the village [where they work], they are being paid a [monthly] salary of about 300 [US] dollars.”