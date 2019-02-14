News
US lawmaker urges administration to stop blocking Armenian Genocide legislation
US lawmaker urges administration to stop blocking Armenian Genocide legislation
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Congressman Brad Sherman urged Trump's administration to stop blocking Congressional legislation on the Armenian Genocide.

He said the Administration has to stop covering for Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Armenian Genocide, freeing legislators to vote their conscience on U.S. remembrance of Turkey’s crime against Christian nations.

“If you just go neutral on this, Congress will be the conscience of this country,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
