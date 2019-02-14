US lawmaker urges administration to stop blocking Armenian Genocide legislation

Congressman Brad Sherman urged Trump's administration to stop blocking Congressional legislation on the Armenian Genocide.
He said the Administration has to stop covering for Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Armenian Genocide, freeing legislators to vote their conscience on U.S. remembrance of Turkey’s crime against Christian nations.
“If you just go neutral on this, Congress will be the conscience of this country,” he said.
