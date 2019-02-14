News
Thursday
February 14
Prosperous Armenia faction at parliament: Not numbers but people’s trust is important
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Not the numbers, but the people’s trust is important from the viewpoint of implementation of the government program for the next five years.

Arman Abovyan, a member of the Prosperous Armenia Party faction at the National Assembly, on Thursday said the aforementioned during the parliamentary debates on the proposed five-year program of the government.

In his view, the issue is much deeper.

“The level of the citizens’ trust in the National Assembly is very high,” Abovyan noted, “and we have no right not to justify it.”

The MP stated, however, that the proposed government program is not specific, and therefore people are asking how these fine objectives will come true.

“When we note the financial sources, timeframes, [and] mechanisms, we put but one objective: strengthening the people’s trust,” the lawmaker concluded.
