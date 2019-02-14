Pompeo: No Mideast peace without confronting Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the world “can’t achieve peace and security in the Middle East without confronting Iran.” Pompeo spoke Thursday before the opening session of a Middle East security conference in Warsaw, Poland, AP reported.
“You can’t achieve peace and stability in the Middle East without confronting Iran. It is just not possible. They are a maligned influence in Lebanon, in Yemen and Syria and Iraq. The three H’s - Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah - these are real threats. There are others as well,” Pompeo said.