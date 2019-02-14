News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Pompeo: No Mideast peace without confronting Iran
Pompeo: No Mideast peace without confronting Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the world “can’t achieve peace and security in the Middle East without confronting Iran.” Pompeo spoke Thursday before the opening session of a Middle East security conference in Warsaw, Poland, AP reported.

“You can’t achieve peace and stability in the Middle East without confronting Iran. It is just not possible. They are a maligned influence in Lebanon, in Yemen and Syria and Iraq. The three H’s - Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah - these are real threats. There are others as well,” Pompeo said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Khamenei: ‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo
US is the embodiment of evil, then they complain why we chant ‘Death to America’...
 Iran still adhering to nuclear deal: CIA chief
They are making some preparations that would increase their ability to take a step back if they make that decision...
 Iran MFA: Tehran missile program is not subject for discussion
The program is necessary to ensure Iranian own security…
 France is ready to impose new sanctions against Iran
France, UK and other EU members consider introducing new sanctions...
 Rouhani: Iran uses hydrocarbon export channels to bypass US sanctions
The enemy is trying to put pressure on Iran via two main issues of oil sales…
 Germany bans Iran Mahan Air airline
The German ban on the airline takes immediate effect…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos