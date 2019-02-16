Newspaper: Armenia ex-Prosecutor General to be appointed Security Service deputy chief?

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak (Time) newspaper has learned that former Prosecutor General and ex-MP from the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Gevorg Kostanyan, may soon be appointed Deputy Director of the National Security Service, the paper reported.
“Various representatives of the [incumbent] authorities have already been able to express [themselves] positively regarding Kostanyan’s professional capabilities, thereby ensuring a positive backdrop for transferring him from the government system of Old Armenia to New Armenia,” Zhamanak wrote.