Newspaper: Armenia PM’s wife moves her office to government building
Newspaper: Armenia PM’s wife moves her office to government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, has moved her office to the government building, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.

“Since the [government building] office which [ex-First Deputy Prime Minister] Ararat Mirzoyan was occupying had become vacant after his election as NA [National Assembly] President, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has occupied it, Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Eduard Aghajanyan moved into his [Avinyan’s] office, and Anna Hakobyan’s office has occupied Aghajanyan’s office and surrounding areas.

“This is done within the framework of the plan to making the government’s work as overseeable as possible,” Zhamanak wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
