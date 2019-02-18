Armenia plans to purchase 12 Su-30SM fighter aircrafts from Russia

Armenia plans to receive four Russian-made Su-30SM fighter aircrafts either by late 2019 or early 2020. Overall, Yerevan would like to buy twelve such planes.

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Monday told about the aforementioned to RIA Novosti, and at the exhibition of arms on the margins of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in the United Arab Emirates.

“We continue negotiations around the delivery of the next batch of the Su-30SM airplanes,” he said. “It all depends on how quickly this product will be ready; here there are import replacement issues, etc. We plan to get the first batch this year, in the extreme case—at the beginning of the next.”

And when asked how many such aircrafts the Armenian Ministry of Defense would like to purchase, Tonoyan responded that it is about a squadron; that is, twelve planes.