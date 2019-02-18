News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Armenia plans to purchase 12 Su-30SM fighter aircrafts from Russia
Armenia plans to purchase 12 Su-30SM fighter aircrafts from Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia plans to receive four Russian-made Su-30SM fighter aircrafts either by late 2019 or early 2020. Overall, Yerevan would like to buy twelve such planes.

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Monday told about the aforementioned to RIA Novosti, and at the exhibition of arms on the margins of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in the United Arab Emirates.

“We continue negotiations around the delivery of the next batch of the Su-30SM airplanes,” he said. “It all depends on how quickly this product will be ready; here there are import replacement issues, etc. We plan to get the first batch this year, in the extreme case—at the beginning of the next.”

And when asked how many such aircrafts the Armenian Ministry of Defense would like to purchase, Tonoyan responded that it is about a squadron; that is, twelve planes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Russia FMs discuss Karabakh conflict
They met on the margins of the Munich Security Conference…
 Newspaper: Russia’s Putin made alternative offer to Armenia’s Pashinyan
In connection with Armenia’s recently sending a humanitarian contingent to Syria…
 Russia FM to meet his Armenian counterpart in Munich
The meetings with the FMs of Armenia, Germany, South Korea, Belgium, Pakistan…
Kopirkin: Armenia has always had leading position in high-tech industry
Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan received the Russian ambassador…
 Newspaper: Russia wants to abandon Armenia railway
Armenia could be left without train cars, and solely with empty train tracks…
 2019 will be year full of Armenia-Russia military cooperation (PHOTOS)
Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, who is in Russia, met with the commander of the Southern Military District troops of the Russian Armed Forces…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos