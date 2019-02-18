Armenia President visits Munich Technical University

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited on Monday Munich Technical University in Germany, Armenian President's press service reported.
According to the University President Wolfgang Herrmann it was a great honor for them to host Armen Sarkissian.
Armen Sarkissian, in his turn, noted that the cooperation between Armenian and German universities and scientists should be developed.
According to him, the development of Armenia is not based on natural, but also on human resources.
Armenian President invited Wolfgang Herrmann to visit Yerevan.