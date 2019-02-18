News
Sebastian Kurz: I don’t think US is interested in weak EU
Sebastian Kurz: I don’t think US is interested in weak EU
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A weak EU is in the US interests , the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz said in an interview with Die Presse.

According to him, the US President Donald Trump's foreign policy is very successful.

One of the main goals of his visit is to help prevent a trade war that will put thousands of jobs at risk in Austria, he added.

Trump is partly pursuing a very active and very successful foreign policy, the politician said referring to US efforts to ensure that NATO partners increased defense spending.

Asked to comment whether Trump intends to weaken the EU, he said that US is not interested in weak EU.
