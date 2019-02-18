Armenia PM receives European Parliament MP Frank Engel

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received European Parliament MP Frank Engel, Armenian Government’s press service reported.
The Prime Minister congratulated him for being elected as the chair of Luxembourg's Christian-Social Party.
Nikol Pashinyan highlighted Frank Engel's pro-Armenian activities and thanked him for periodically raising issues of concern to Armenia and the Armenian people in the European Parliament, as well as for the impartial representation of the Artsakh people's fair struggle on international platforms.
Frank Engel, in turn, assured he will continue active cooperation with his Armenian counterparts and presented to Armenian PM the upcoming programs of the Christian-Social Party of Luxembourg
The sides discussed issues related to Armenia and Luxembourg, Armenia-EU relations, as well as democracy strengthening in Armenia, fight against corruption, economic development, and reforms in various fields.