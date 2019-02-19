Guardian: Monday morning’s resignations by 7 UK MPs are mistake

The resignation of seven UK MPs from the Labor Party is a warning sign, The Guardian editions column reported.
This week, deputies announced their resignation amid the dissatisfaction with Labor leader Jeremy Corbin.
Luciana Berger (at the lectern) announces her resignation along with Chuka Umunna, Chris Leslie, Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith, Anne Coffey and Mike Gapes.
“It has always contained, and has been able to contain, a mix of political traditions. Most fundamentally of all, it has long been a coalition of organised labour and various mainstream socialist and social democratic traditions. Arguments have often been fierce, but they have mostly taken place within a large tent,” the source said.
“The resignations seem to mark individual moments of accumulated personal despair rather than a moment of collective political defiance of the sort that Roy Jenkins and the “gang of four” produced nearly 40 years ago,” the source added.