News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
USD
487.5
EUR
551.07
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.5
EUR
551.07
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
One Armenia party convenes founding congress
One Armenia party convenes founding congress
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The founding congress of One Armenia political party was convened Tuesday in capital city Yerevan.

At a briefing with reporters, and speaking on behalf of the organizers of the founding congress, Artur Ghazinyan said this new party is a centrist political force that will help avoid a possible collision of opposite political poles in Armenia.

“Our national-state interests should be transformed into national-state objectives,” he noted, in particular.

Ghazinyan added that he favors succession in politics, but without shocks in the process of power change, as well as in foreign policy.

“We [One Armenia party] give an important significance to the formation of civil society,” he stressed, in particular. “We are ready for cooperation with all layers of society.”

Also, Artur Ghazinyan expressed a view that a steady course was important in foreign policy, too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos