One Armenia party convenes founding congress

YEREVAN. – The founding congress of One Armenia political party was convened Tuesday in capital city Yerevan.
At a briefing with reporters, and speaking on behalf of the organizers of the founding congress, Artur Ghazinyan said this new party is a centrist political force that will help avoid a possible collision of opposite political poles in Armenia.
“Our national-state interests should be transformed into national-state objectives,” he noted, in particular.
Ghazinyan added that he favors succession in politics, but without shocks in the process of power change, as well as in foreign policy.
“We [One Armenia party] give an important significance to the formation of civil society,” he stressed, in particular. “We are ready for cooperation with all layers of society.”
Also, Artur Ghazinyan expressed a view that a steady course was important in foreign policy, too.