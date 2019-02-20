Ministers say large projects in Armenia, Karabakh need to be compatible with each other

YEREVAN. – The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Avinyan, on Tuesday met with minister of state Grigori Martirosyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).
They underscored the high level of mutual cooperation and the smooth implementation of joint programs for the continued development of the two Armenian states, the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The two officials shared the view that sectoral policies as well as the large projects being implemented in Armenia and Artsakh need to be compatible and consistent with one another.
Also, the interlocutors discussed the prospects for the implementation of projects of joint interest in several domains.
Avinyan and Martirosyan reflected also on digitization, increasing the effectiveness of public administration system, and personnel policy.