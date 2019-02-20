News
Dollar rises somewhat in Armenia
Dollar rises somewhat in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.59/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.09 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 553.22 (up by AMD 2.15), that of one British pound totaled AMD 635.72 (up by AMD 5.82), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.41 (up by AMD 0.05), in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 247.37, AMD 20,914.64 and AMD 12,713.54, respectively.
