Armenia MOD starting pilot program

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia has decided to implement a pilot program of delegating a private sector partner with providing the food supply for the country’s armed forces.

Deputy Defense Minister Makar Gharibyan stated about the abovementioned at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government, as he introduced the respective program. Gharibyan added that if this program is implemented, new jobs will be needed and there will be an increase in salaries.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, said the objective of this program was to improve the quality of food for the army several times, but without increasing the food supply funding to the armed forces.

Also, the PM underscored the procurement reforms, and he asked Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan what phase this was at. The minister responded that although they have launched the relevant changes, this is not a one-off initiative.

Subsequently, the program was adopted at the Cabinet session.