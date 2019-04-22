White House national security adviser John Bolton believes that Iran "must change its behavior."
"Under the President's leadership we have taken unprecedented steps to impose maximum pressure on Iran. We are going to ZERO waivers for oil exports from the corrupt Iranian regime, denying it the largest source of its revenue.
Coupled with the recent designation of the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, today’s announcement should make the United States’ resolve abundantly clear to Tehran.
The Iranian regime should understand that it must change its behavior now or continue to pay the cost for its destabilizing behavior, which only hurts the Iranian people," John Bolton tweeted.
The US administration has officially announced that it will not extend the exemption from the sanctions on the import of Iranian oil.
The current set of waivers -- issued to China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey -- expire May 2.