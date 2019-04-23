Armenia deputy parliament speaker on Russia supporting Robert Kocharyan

No country should interfere in the enforcement of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia and Armenia’s domestic affairs. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told journalists today, touching upon the call that Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made to certain Russian presses in Armenia to adopt a neutral position on second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

When asked if he doesn’t believe Russia is supporting Kocharyan, Simonyan said the following: “I don’t believe it is right to say "Russia is supporting". After all, this is something that the Republic of Armenia is dealing with. Just like Armenia doesn’t interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries, no other country should interfere in the enforcement of the Criminal Code and the remaining laws of the Republic of Armenia and the country’s domestic affairs. I believe the message has been conveyed several times.”

Alen Simonyan assured that his Russian colleagues’ attitudes towards Kocharyan are not unequivocal.