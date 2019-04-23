News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Armenia deputy parliament speaker on Russia supporting Robert Kocharyan
Armenia deputy parliament speaker on Russia supporting Robert Kocharyan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


No country should interfere in the enforcement of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia and Armenia’s domestic affairs. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told journalists today, touching upon the call that Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made to certain Russian presses in Armenia to adopt a neutral position on second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

When asked if he doesn’t believe Russia is supporting Kocharyan, Simonyan said the following: “I don’t believe it is right to say "Russia is supporting". After all, this is something that the Republic of Armenia is dealing with. Just like Armenia doesn’t interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries, no other country should interfere in the enforcement of the Criminal Code and the remaining laws of the Republic of Armenia and the country’s domestic affairs. I believe the message has been conveyed several times.”

Alen Simonyan assured that his Russian colleagues’ attitudes towards Kocharyan are not unequivocal.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
My Step faction MP: Injured police officers will also be compensated
Moreover, he stated that the government will make the final decision...
 Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Party wasn't silent observer during March 1 events
In response to the statement of deputy of the My Step faction Gaiane Abrahamyan that...
 Case over Armenia's former president and officials forwarded to prosecutor
The Special Investigation Service told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the criminal case of...
 Armenia My Step faction in parliament: Compensations shall be provided not only to families of March 2008 casualties
The legislature’s deputy speaker said the respective bill was submitted to support and strengthen the solidarity of the society…
 Parliament Vice Speaker: 63 people seriously, moderately injured at March 1 tragedy
The number of victims and injured during the dispersal of rallies on March 1…
Armenia attorney general not ruling out reviewing of criminal case against PM Pashinyan
In connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos