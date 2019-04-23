Armenia's deputy parliamentary speaker on Davit Sanasaryan's wife's comment

I think she simply didn’t understand what I meant. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told journalists today, talking about the comment that Sona Hovhannisyan, wife of Head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan (powers are temporarily terminated), posted as she touched upon Sanasaryan’s friends.
“It would be nice, if she reread what I said. I wish her patience and hope everything turns out well and everything is done the right way,” he stated.
On April 18, Head of the State Oversight Service of the Republic of Armenia Davit Sanasaryan was charged with misuse of official powers, and a signature to not leave the country was selected as a preventive measure. Davit Sanasaryan and his attorney, Innesa Petrosyan claim that the case is phony. However, several deputies of the My Step Alliance say there can’t be any phony case in the New Armenia, to which Davit Sanasaryan’s wife responded by talking about the friendship between Sanasaryan and his so-called friends.