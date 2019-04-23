News
Tuesday
April 23
Iran puts US Central Command on terrorist list
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Parliament put on Tuesday the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and the forces, organizations and institutes under its command on the terrorist list, so any kind of cooperation with that is considered a terror act, IRNA reported. The bill was passed in Majlis with 173 yes, 4 nay, and 11 blank votes.

The bill was passed in order to counter the US move to weaken peace and security of the region and the entire world by labeling the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps which is a defense power of Iran as a terrorist group, to put CENTCOM on the terrorist group and any cooperation with that is considered a terrorist move by Iran. Majlis also passed a bill providing national justice system with jurisdiction to prosecute the commanders of CENTCOM and the organizations and institute at its service. The bill was passed with 168 yes, 6 nays and 8 blank votes. 

The bill demands the government and the Armed Forces take the necessary actions so as the US forces will not be able to use their power and facilities against the interests of Iran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
