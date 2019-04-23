News
Russian ambassador: It's our duty to remember tragic events of 1915
Russian ambassador: It's our duty to remember tragic events of 1915
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


It is our duty to remember the tragic events that happened to the Armenian people over a century ago. This is what Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin said during a roundtable discussion dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Russian diplomat André Mandelstam in Etchmiadzin today, adding that it is necessary to clearly understand that such events can never happen again.

Kopirkin noted that the activities of André Mandelstam were closely linked to Armenia and the Armenian people.

“Armenians remember André Mandelstam as a diplomat who became one of the first to assess the tragic events in the Ottoman Empire from a professional perspective. He also touched upon the issue in his works. In addition, he showed active participation in the solution to the Armenian Cause,” the Russian ambassador emphasized.

On April 23, Etchmiadzin hosted a roundtable discussion dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Russian diplomat André Mandelstam, and among the attendees were deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia, scholars and public figures.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
