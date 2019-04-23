Iraqi Kurdistan delegation arrives in Yerevan to commemorate Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN. – The delegation of Iraqi Kurdistan, led by Chamchamal city mayor Ramik Razaman Kadir, has arrived in Armenia to commemorate the Armenian Genocide.

The delegation has already held a meeting with the minorities of the Armenian Parliament, including MP Knyaz Hasanov, representing Armenia's minority Kurdish population.

Tomorrow, the delegation will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide in 1915.

The delegates also met with the members of the Political League platform in Yerevan. During the meeting, the sides noted that it was the fifth visit of the delegation of the Iraqi Kurdistan ahead of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

The sides highlighted the importance of the Armenian-Kurds friendship organization that has been established to develop bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the members of the delegation asked the Armenian side to raise the issue of the official recognition of the Anfal genocide in the Armenian Parliament.

“We need a support from the Armenian people, Government and National Assembly,” the delegation members noted.

Ramik Razaman Kadir, in his turn, noted that three years ago 35 members of the Iraqi Kurdistan parliament collected the signatures to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“However, more signatures are needed. So we are waiting for the approval of the Iraqi parliament,” he noted. “All people in Iraqi Kurdistan have the same point of view over the Armenian Genocide. We have very common relations, even our grandparents have always talked about the Armenians and the Armenian Genocide.”