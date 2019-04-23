Armenia PM on how Zelensky should build ties with Russia President

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has said how Vladimir Zelensky, winner of the Ukrainian presidential elections, should build his ties with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
“I don’t think it will be hard for him to interact with Putin. If he is pure and honest, he won’t face difficulties,” Pashinyan said in an interview with the Russian RBK TV channel.
According to him, his advice is not only for interaction with the Russian president. “I think this is the right way of communication in all kinds of relationships,” the Prime Minister said, adding the following: “This might not be highly accepted in diplomacy and international relations, but this is how I interact with everyone.”