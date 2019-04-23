News
Turkish flag burnt during torchlight procession on the eve of Armenian Genocide commemoration day
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

YEREVAN.- Traditional torchlight procession on the eve of Armenian Genocide commemoration day has kicked off from the Freedom Square of Yerevan to Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex. The participants burnt the flag of Turkey after which lit the torches and moved to Tsitsernakaberd. 

They are also carrying the flags of Armenia and the countries that officially recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Such torchlight processions are taking place in other cities of the country, as well as in Stepanakert, the USA, Lebanon, Argentina and Iran.

The rally and march initiated by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party.  Leading political figures of the party, as well as its members, residents of the capital, and representatives of youth organizations take part in the procession.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
