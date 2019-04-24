Frank Pallone Jr. condemns permit to stage protest in US by Erdogan's supporters on April 24

US Congressman Frank Pallone condemned the decision of the National Park Service to grant a permit to the Turkish-American Steering Committee (TASC) to hold a rally in Washington on April 24, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) wrote on its Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/ancagrassroots/
The Congressman called on them to immediately revoke this permit.
As reported earlier, the Turkish American Steering Committee (TASC) – taking a page from the playbook of the Westboro Baptist Church and neo-Nazi marchers in Charlottesville – is gaming America’s First Amendment, not to express its own views, but rather to obstruct the free expression of U.S. citizens set to gather this April 24th at 4:30 pm in Washington, DC’s Sheridan Circle to protest Ankara’s denial of the Armenian Genocide.