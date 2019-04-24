News
Frank Pallone Jr. condemns permit to stage protest in US by Erdogan's supporters on April 24
Frank Pallone Jr. condemns permit to stage protest in US by Erdogan's supporters on April 24
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

US Congressman Frank Pallone condemned the decision of the National Park Service to grant a permit to the Turkish-American Steering Committee (TASC) to hold a rally in Washington on April 24, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) wrote on its Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/ancagrassroots/

The Congressman called on them to immediately revoke this permit.

As reported earlier, the Turkish American Steering Committee (TASC) – taking a page from the playbook of the Westboro Baptist Church and neo-Nazi marchers in Charlottesville – is gaming America’s First Amendment, not to express its own views, but rather to obstruct the free expression of U.S. citizens set to gather this April 24th at 4:30 pm in Washington, DC’s Sheridan Circle to protest Ankara’s denial of the Armenian Genocide.
Հայերեն and Русский
