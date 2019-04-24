Artsakh FM meets former President of Uruguay Jose Mujica

The delegation led by Artsakh FM Masis Mayilyan arrived on Tuesday in the capital of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, Montevideo, at the invitation of Hay Dat Committee of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun of Uruguay, Artsakh MFA's press service reported.

On the first day of the visit, Masis Mailyan met with the former president of Uruguay, one of the leaders of the country's ruling political coalition, José Mujica.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister praised the traditionally friendly attitude of President Mujica and the authorities of Uruguay to the Armenians.

Briefing on the process of state-building in Artsakh, Masis Mayilian noted that the peoples of Artsakh and Uruguay share a common value system.

At the request of President Mujica, the Foreign Minister touched upon the prospects of the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, the history of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and the recent developments in the peace settlement process.

Representative of the Artsakh Central Committee of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh David Ishkhanyan, member of the Central Council of the Hay Dat of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Vice President of the Socialist International Mario Nalbandian, and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA Robert Avetisyan participated in the meeting.