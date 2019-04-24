News
Moscow pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
Moscow pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

On April 24, wreaths were placed and flowers were laid in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide in front of the Armenian Genocide memorial placed in the area near the monastic complex of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Moscow, reports the press service of the Embassy of Armenia in Russia.

Among the attendees of the wreath-laying ceremony were Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, who is on a working visit to Moscow, as well as Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vardan Toghanyan; leader of the Armenian Diocese of Russia and New Nakhichevan; Bishop Yezras Nersisyan; Armenia’s plenipotentiary representatives to the Russian Federation and regional organizations; the leaders of Armenian community organizations; the personnel of the embassy and several Moscow-Armenians. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and Ambassador Vardan Toghanyan also participated in a candle-lighting ceremony held at the Holy Glorification Church along with leader of the Armenian Diocese of Russia and New Nakhichevan, Bishop Yezras Nersisyan. On April 24, an intercession for the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide was also performed at the church.

Dozens of events commemorating the Armenian Genocide victims will be held in Moscow and large cities across the Russian Federation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
