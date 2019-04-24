Armenia PM: Russia's friend in Armenia is the Armenian people

There can be no government in Armenia that executes its people. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared in an interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, responding to the comment that the remand of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has cast a shade on Armenian-Russian relations.

According to him, it’s not always that Russian analysts have a good understanding of the realities in Armenia. “I have stated several times that Russians have often viewed political figures with no popularity as friends and have caused discontent. I would like to say the following: Russia’s friend in Armenia is the Armenian people, not the Prime Minister or certain politicians. This should be taken into account, and Russia shouldn’t give preference to certain individuals and go against the Armenian people.

As far as Kocharyan is concerned, I must say that everyone in Armenia is equal before the law. This is the essence of the political changes that took place in our country. Even a deputy minister I personally appointed is under custody. A criminal case has been instituted against a close relative of mine. As for the events of March 1, 2008, they need to be investigated and the guilty need to be punished. There can’t be any government in Armenia that executes its people, and this refers to not only the past, but also the future,” he stated.