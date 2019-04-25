News
Media: Sri Lankan Defense Secretary resigns
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Defense Ministry of Sri Lanka Hemasiri Fernando filed a report on the dismissal after the appearance of criticism in his address from the society and the country's leadership, TASS reported referring to news portal Newsfirst.

Earlier, the President of Sri Lanka Maitripala Sirisena asked Fernando to voluntarily release his post.

According to the Sri Lankan media, Fernando could not prevent a series of explosions in the country, despite the data received by the authorities about the upcoming attacks.

Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Vizheyadasa Rajapaksa demanded that the head of state immediately arrest the Defense Secretary.

As reported earlier, a series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first six thundered in three temples and three hotels in the country, the seventh was recorded in the west of the island, while the eighth have been heard in a residential complex in the suburbs of Colombo. The authorities of Sri Lanka have already detained over 100 people amid series of terrorist attacks that rocked the island last Sunda

The ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the attack without providing evidences.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
