Two main suspects, wanted in connection with the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, have been detained, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Ada Derana.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said the two, Mohamed Ivuhayim Shahid Abdul Haq and Mohamed Ivuhayim Sadiq Abdul Haq, were arrested in Nawalapitiya, 125 kilometers (77 miles) east of Colombo. Police did not elaborate on what roles they may have played.