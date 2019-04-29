News
Judge Vardan Grigoryan to examine case of Robert Kocharyan and other officials
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The criminal case in relation to second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, former Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov and former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan was inscribed today to Judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan in Nor Nork Administrative District Vardan Grigoryan, reports the Judicial Department.

The overseeing prosecutor confirmed today that the accusatory conclusion with respect to the part separated from the investigated criminal case in relation to the events that took place in Yerevan in the period between March 1st and 2nd, 2008 — according to the charges against Robert Kocharyan, Seyran Ohanyan, Yuri Khachaturov and Armen Gevorgyan — and the criminal case related to this have been forwarded to the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan.

Robert Kocharyan is charged under part 1 of Article 300.1 (overthrow of constitutional order) and point 2 of part 4 of Article 311 (receiving bribe in particularly large amounts) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia).

Seyran Ohanyan and Yuri Khachaturov are also charged with overthrow of constitutional order, while Armen Gevorgyan is charged under part 1 of Articles 38-300.1 (assisting in overthrow of constitutional order), point 2 of part 4 of Article 311 (receiving bribe in particularly large amounts) and point 1 of part 3 of Article 190 (legitimizing criminally acquired property) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
