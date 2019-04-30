News
US intends to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group
US intends to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US administration intends to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization, noted the White House, Reuters reported.

“The president has consulted with his national security team and leaders in the region who share his concern, and this designation is working its way through the internal process,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi asked President Donald Trump to make the designation in a private meeting during a visit to Washington on April 9, the New York Times noted.

Sisi ousted President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 and was elected president the following year.

The Brotherhood, which estimates its membership at up to 1 million people, came to power in Egypt’s first modern free election in 2012. However, this organization is now banned in Egypt, thousands of its supporters and most of the leadership were in prison.

The Egyptian government accused the organization of committing a terrorist act in 2013 in a police station that killed 16 people.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
