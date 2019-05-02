News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Attorney General: Lowest murder rate recorded in Armenia last year
Attorney General: Lowest murder rate recorded in Armenia last year
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Last year Armenia recorded the lowest murder rate in 38-40 years, Attorney General Artur Davtyan said during a meeting in the parliament.

Only 38 murders were recorded in Armenia last year, he said, adding that it is the best indicator if compared with 90s or even 80s.

“In 1990 and 1991 we recoded serious increase in murder rate, that is around 360-380 murders annually. The indicators continued growing up to 1998,” he explained.

The Attorney General assured that the number of inflicting grave injuries as well as the number of assaults has reduced significantly.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Prosecutor General on role of healthcare minister in Sanasaryan's case
“The evidence of the case has nothing to do with personal ties,” he said...
 Armenia Prosecutor General: Mihran Poghosyan's act is humanly inacceptable
Mihran Poghosyan is charged with a scandalous and...
 Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to remain in custody
The court sustained the respective decision…
 Armenia government to allocate over 79 million drams to Emergency Situations Ministry
The funds will be used to pay three-month salaries...
 Prosecutor General: Crimes in Armenia increased by 11.2% in 2018
“However, in criminal matters, when evaluating the increase or decrease in the number of crimes in this or that country, attention is focused on latent crimes, or vice versa, [on] those that don’t have latency”…
 Belgian-Armenian boy declared missing
She said Belgian police are still searching for the boy and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos