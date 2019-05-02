Attorney General: Lowest murder rate recorded in Armenia last year

YEREVAN. – Last year Armenia recorded the lowest murder rate in 38-40 years, Attorney General Artur Davtyan said during a meeting in the parliament.
Only 38 murders were recorded in Armenia last year, he said, adding that it is the best indicator if compared with 90s or even 80s.
“In 1990 and 1991 we recoded serious increase in murder rate, that is around 360-380 murders annually. The indicators continued growing up to 1998,” he explained.
The Attorney General assured that the number of inflicting grave injuries as well as the number of assaults has reduced significantly.