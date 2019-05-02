News
OPEC Secretary General: 'Impossible' to remove Iran from global oil market
OPEC Secretary General: 'Impossible' to remove Iran from global oil market
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said that removing Iran from the global oil market is ‘impossible’, reports Mehr.

He pointed to the threats raised recently with regard to Iran’s oil supply and added that OPEC Secretariat and the Iranian Oil Ministry are negotiating with each other in order to examine possible strategies.

Islamic Republic of Iran has faced such of these challenges in the past years, he said, adding, since its establishment, OPEC has faced several challenges but unity and amity among member states played a leading role in order to overcome problems.

In response to this question that two OPEC members have claimed alternative for Iranian oil, he said that OPEC makes collective decisions in this regard. According to him, all data and statistics of secondary sources will be studied and decided in June and generally speaking, OPEC considers interests of all member states in order to meet the demand of individual member in the field of oil supply.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
