US ready to support peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
The US, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, treats its responsibility for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict seriously and is loyal to the efforts to assist the parties in resolving the conflict peacefully. This is what US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent declared during a press conference, reports TASS.

“The US treats its responsibility as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group seriously. We are glad that meetings have been held between the parties at the level of the leaders and foreign ministers. The parties have reached an agreement on weakening tension on the line of contact. Recently, sufficient agreements were reached during the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in Moscow,” Kent said.

Talking about the possibility of holding the next meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the US, the Department of State’s official representative said the following: “As far as the next meeting is concerned, I can’t say that we have determined the venue, but be rest assured that the US is treating its commitments seriously. We want to support the process that will lead to a peaceful resolution of the conflict. We stay true to the aspiration to help the parties resolve the conflict seriously,” he stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
