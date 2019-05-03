Armenian minister concerned over level of investments

YEREVAN. – Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investment is concerned over the present level of investments in Armenia.

He said that the level of investments is lower than expected, and certain attempts are being taken to increase the flow.

“We believe investments are not at the level which we have expected, and we are concerned about it,” Khachatryan said.

The minister recalled that the government’s action plan envisages investments making 23 percent of GDP within the next five years. According to him, in 2018 the indicator reached 17 percent.